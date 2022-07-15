Bahia has 20,499 active cases of Covid-19; state records 4,607 people infected in 24 hours and 28 deaths | Bahia

Bahia recorded, in the last 24 hours, 4,607 cases of Covid-19 according to the bulletin published by the State Health Department (Sesab) this Thursday (14). In addition, 28 people died from complications of the disease and the state accounts for 20,499 people with the active virus.

Sesab announces opening of 114 beds in 7 cities for assistance to patients with Covid in Bahia

Of the 1,626,031 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,575,393 are considered recovered and 30,139 have died. Data may still change.

This Thursday’s bulletin still counts 1,926,229 discarded cases, 353,787 under investigation and 66,574 health professionals confirmed for Covid-19.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), with municipal surveillance and Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday.

All details about the epidemiological bulletin can be checked on the platform provided by Sesab on the internet or through the Integrated Health Command and Control Center of the agency.

So far, Bahia counts 11,634,206 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,723,084 with the second dose or single dose, 6,504,117 with the booster dose and 1,039,484 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 988,027 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 580,273 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 536 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 313 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 58%.

Of these beds, 215 are adult ICU beds and have an occupancy rate of 64% (137 occupied beds).

In pediatric ICUs, 13 of the 20 vacancies are with patients (65% occupancy). Adult clinical beds are at 53% and pediatric beds at 70%.

In Salvador, of the 235 active beds, 164 are occupied (70% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 61% and pediatric ICU beds are at 87%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 76% occupancy and pediatric beds at 70%.

