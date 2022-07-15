Bahia starts training for the round with reinforcements, but Rezende is doubtful



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Now it’s full focus on Serie B. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Bahia has only the Brasileirão to worry about until the end of the season. Thinking about access, the Steel Squadron returns to the field on Saturday (16), against Guarani.

The re-presentation of the cast took place during the afternoon of this Thursday (14), at CT Evaristo de Macedo, with the first of the series of two training sessions before the trip to the interior of São Paulo.

After showing a video to the squad in the auditorium, Enderson Moreira proposed technical and tactical training on the pitch, with the presence only of reserve players and those who were not involved in the Copa do Brasil match.

Who played for more than 45 minutes against Athletico was spared from training with the ball, performing the traditional regenerative.

Marco Antônio and Luiz Henrique participated in all activities with the ball and are options for the weekend game.

Rezende only participated in the physical work with the group and then continued with the transition activities. He is still doubtful for Saturday.

André will be absent against Guarani because of knee pain and physical therapy has already started. Emerson Santos is also recovering from injury.

The group goes back to work this Friday morning (15th) to finish the preparation and embark towards Campinas.