Band cancels Datena’s son’s newspaper and sells mornings to RR Soares

Band will promote a major change in its morning schedule starting in August: in a move to alleviate the station’s financial crisis, caused by the poor results of Faustão’s daily attraction, the channel will once again sell part of its schedule to show formats Religious of the Church of Grace. Eight months after leaving the network, RR Soares will again have a fixed schedule from Monday to Saturday, this time between 6 am and 8 am. For this, the Bora SP newscast will cease to exist a few days before completing three years on the air.

RR Soares’ return was first reported by journalists Daniel Castro and Gabriel Vaquer, from Notícias da TV, and confirmed by Band. The report says that the channel and Igreja da Graça were in negotiations for two months and even discussed the leasing of Rede 21’s programming, which initially will remain in the hands of Universal. Behind the scenes, the sale of part of the morning programming is seen as an emergency measure to avoid layoffs and changes in schedules considered more competitive by the broadcaster’s executives.

With the return of Show da Fé and the other religious of the Universal Church, Joel Datena will lose a good part of his visibility on the channel. Bora Brasil, which he also manages, will remain on the air in two daily editions, but will undergo changes: the first of them, from 8:00 am to 9:05 am, will no longer be shown on the national network so that the broadcaster’s affiliates can produce regional content. or even lease the track to third parties — currently, only Paraná and Amazonas do not broadcast the news. The second edition, from 10:35 am to 11 am, will be the only one on national television.

The return of RR Soares to the Band programming was already seen as a matter of time for months. Also in January, on the first day after the evening religious had left, the station even broadcast an institutional saying that Show da Fé would only leave the program temporarily. The leader of Igreja da Graça was in prime time on the network for 18 years and, with a reputation as a good payer, was one of the company’s main sources of income. He generated about R$ 15 million monthly to the company’s coffers, which he hoped to repeat the feat with Faustão.