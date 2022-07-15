Bárbara Evans appears in tears and regrets distance from her daughter: “I am desperate”

In a sequence of videos, Bárbara Evans appears in tears and says she never spent a night away from Ayla

First Mom, the Model Barbara Evans lived a real drama this Thursday (14). It’s just that, to fulfill her schedule, the beauty had to leave her daughter, just three months old, at home, which gave her a situation of total despair.

In her profile on social networks, the blonde appeared very dejected and, in tears, she said that she would go to a show, however, she confessed that her heart was in her hand because she had to leave little Ayla in the care of other people.

“And it’s time for me to get ready for the show, I already cried, oh my god, I’m only going to be out for five hours, she’s going to stay with her nanny and her grandmother, but my heart is broken. I already cried. Help help”started her in a sequence of videos.

Then the artist appeared in tears saying that she was desperate with the situation: “Are you mothers like that too? I still haven’t been able to get ready. I used to be out during the day, but at night, I never was.”she said, as she wiped the tears from her face.

“Our Lady! I am desperate”lamented. “Hold on to the mother of God and go, I’ll get ready, I’ll be back ready”, she said. An hour later, the mother owl appeared fully dressed for the engagement, wearing an all-black look, with her tummy out.

Look:

RELEASED THE VERB

The modelBarbara Evansused social networks last Tuesday afternoon (12), to talk about the criticism he usually receives in relation to raising his daughter, little aylaand did not spare the critics on duty.

When asked by one of the followers how she deals with negative comments, she was sincere. Without mincing words, she guarantees that, as radical as she is, she doesn’t give importance to this kind of thing and doesn’t usually take comments from outsiders into consideration.