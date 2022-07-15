Before 100%, Veiga misses three penalties in a row at Palmeiras: “Nobody more upset than me” | palm trees

After a perfect sequence of 24 straight hits on penalties for Palmeiras, midfielder Raphael Veiga saw the moment turn: with the two mistakes in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil against São Paulo, this Thursday, at Allianz Parque, Veiga reached three consecutive missed penalties.

– There is no one in this world more upset than me after this game. Life is very crazy. A month ago they called me one of the guys to take a penalty. Today I missed two in the same game. I’ve been decisive in a big game. I hit the most responsible penalty of my career and I missed today. Not ever and not always. That’s it. Neither the best nor the worst. Make mistakes sometimes, take responsibility ALWAYS – posted Veiga on his social networks.

“I take my responsibility tonight. Tomorrow is a new day. Another 24 hours for me to get better – she added.

The series began at the end of May, when he kicked the crossbar in the classic against Santos. Verdão won by 1 to 0, goal by Gustavo Gómez.

Before the game at Vila Belmiro, Veiga had converted all 24 attempts for Verdão: 22 during the 90 minutes and two in penalty shootouts.

– Veiga is a football professional, he knows he has the support of his colleagues, that he will make mistakes like we all make mistakes. We have a habit of demanding everything from players and coaches who are perfect in everything they do, but they are not. They are subject to a very high level of stress – said coach Abel Ferreira, in a press conference after the match.

On this Thursday, he missed once in normal time, when he kicked over the chance to make the 3 to 0 and practically define the confrontation – São Paulo would make the 2 to 1 in the next bid, also in a penalty.

Then, in the penalty shootout, he saw Jandrei defend his kick: the first time a goalkeeper managed to catch a penalty from Veiga for Palmeiras.

Between the classic against Santos and this Thursday’s game, Veiga was out of action for a long time because of a right thigh injury, only returning at the end of June. Against São Paulo, despite the missed penalties, Veiga broke a two-month goalless fast: the last time had been on May 14, in the 2-0 triumph against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brasileirão.

