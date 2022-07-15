Behind the scenes of the fight at Santos are exposed and Marcos Leonardo is a ‘target’ of a Corinthians player

After the elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana to Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela, last Wednesday (6), Santos tried to turn around the troubled moment, which involved the dismissal of coach Fabián Bustos and the departure of director Edu Dracena, with the victory in the Brasileirão over Atlético-GO, but he returned to the field against Corinthians in an uncomfortable position.

After being defeated by the rival 4-0 in the first leg, at Neo Química Arena, Santos would have to win by five goals to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Peixe managed to emerge victorious, but only by 1 to 0, with a goal from Marcos Leonardo, from a penalty. Still, the subject of greatest discussion in the match was the confusion on the field, both during the game and after the final whistle.

At the end of the classic, goalkeeper Cássio was the target of a Santos fan who invaded the Vila Belmiro lawn, and Peixe’s shirt 9, who was close to his rival, tried to defend him from aggression. Because of Marcos Leonardo’s attitude, several fans of the club from the capital of São Paulo and even other rivals praised the young man, and the Timão goalkeeper also managed to talk to the Peixe striker.

During the live of “Central do GE”, from Globo Esporte, journalist Marcelo Braga revealed behind the scenes about the aftermath of the confusion. “Cassio got in touch with Camacho, a Santos player who also played for Corinthians, to get in touch with Marcos Leonardo, to thank him for the player’s attitude and strength. They are rivals, but they are workmates”, revealed the Timão sector manager.