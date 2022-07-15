Bet on distance learning generates mass dismissal of university professors

Shin Suzuki – @shin70

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

5 hours ago

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Professor Rodrigo Mota Amarante, who was fired in a mass cut at Uninove de São Paulo

When defining the focus of his new study, researcher Yuri Lima first considered analyzing the impact of Covid-19 in Brazil on a wide range of professions. But the situation of the teachers caught his attention to the point of becoming the main axis of the work.

Lima noted that the commitment of private institutions to distance learning (EAD), a trend that dates back to the 2010s and was strongly consolidated in the pandemic, was related to the pace of decline in staff and the precariousness of working conditions for teachers.

In lists of professions that have “the most future”, such as a major study by the University of Oxford (England) in 2013, teachers appear among the roles most likely to resist automation.

But the researcher at the Laboratory of the Future at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) says that distance learning appears as “an indirect form of automation”, which “is built into the business model of certain companies”.

Currently, part of the course load is occupied by previously recorded videos, which can be used for years by faculties, and replace material given in person by a professor.

Rodrigo Barbosa e Silva, Senior Researcher of Public Policy in Technologies at the Transformative Learning Technologies Lab at Columbia University (USA), explains that “for almost two decades we have seen a series of online courses in the area of ​​lato sensu [cursos voltados para atualização e especialização] in which the class was recorded, sometimes with students in person or interacting at a distance.”

“And what happens with this class? I’ve seen contracts in which this class is valid for three years with the possibility of extension. most.”

The main turning point of technology is the size of the classes: an in-person classroom with, for example, 50 students, which would be considered “bloated” depending on the physical space, today gives way to virtual classrooms that in some cases hold up to 1,000 students. .

These changes have allowed educational companies to significantly reduce their payroll costs.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Virtual teaching has been intensified during the pandemic

BBC News Brasil asked the Brazilian Association of Higher Education Maintainers (ABMES), which represents private colleges across the country, for a position on the situation of teachers, but the entity preferred not to comment.

Between March 2020 and December 2021, the number of professors in private colleges dropped by 7.14%, with almost 30,000 professionals leaving, according to the Ministry of Labor.

The year 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, also marked the first time in history that distance learning courses had more new students than in-person courses. In ten years, the growth of distance education was 428% in the country.

Even before the pandemic, an ordinance signed by the then Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub allowed face-to-face graduations to have 40% of virtual classes in relation to the total workload (an exception is the Medicine course).

The Ministry of Education and the National Education Council, an independent body associated with the MEC that formulates and evaluates the national education policy, did not respond to BBC News Brasil’s requests for a position on the subject.

“The difference between the two modalities is significant from the point of view of structure. The classroom requires many teachers in the classroom. It requires a very large physical and administrative infrastructure”, says Lima.

Yuri Lima insists on emphasizing that distance learning should not “be seen as a villain” nor that his study represents a “neo-Luddite” posture (referring to the movement of workers who destroyed the new machines that replaced them during the English industrial revolution).

“I, as a person who comes from the technology area, believe a lot in its potential to improve education”, he says. “It is possible to use technology in a way that increases quality rather than making education and work precarious.”

For Barbosa e Silva, “it is important to note that the phenomenon is not in technology — it is not the existence of distance education and the possibilities of communication and interaction at a distance that are causing this problem. It is the social structure behind education or of financial needs for educational institutions”.

Professor Rodrigo Mota Amarante learned of his dismissal from the Uninove faculty, in São Paulo, through a pop-up: a message that appeared on the computer screen when he started his weekly journey.

“Pop-up dismissal is very weird, isn’t it? The teachers simply entered the system to teach, it was a Monday, a normal class day. So, you access the system to teach and you are blocked: you went fired.”

“It’s very cold, it’s very distant. Cruel, to be honest,” he says.

Amarante, who had a career of almost 25 years as a teacher, was dismissed in a cut of 300 professionals from Uninove on June 22, 2020.

The day’s activities for students were replaced by a motivational lecture with the participation of the former municipal secretary of Education Gabriel Chalita and Father Fábio de Mello entitled “Strengthen your interior and believe in yourself”.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, ‘Pop-up’ appeared on the access screen of Professor Rodrigo Mota Amarante in the Uninove system

In December of the same year, there was another mass layoff at Uninove. According to the São Paulo Teachers Union, the total number of cuts in 2020 represented almost half of the former faculty at the college.

BBC News Brasil tried to get in touch with Uninove on two occasions, but, just to forward the questions, the company demanded that the reporter give a series of personal data, such as CPF. This was refused.

Amarante also reports that, from 2017 to 2018, all professors of the 100% EaD production engineering course at Uninove were fired.

“It was a course that paid the same amount per class hour that was paid to the physical classroom teacher. What they did next was to hire tutors. trainees or recent graduates, with a lower salary.”

Lima, from the Laboratory of the Future at UFRJ, explains that “the tutor’s great function is to accumulate these capacities for interaction with the student that are not related to class preparation, class delivery. administrative (for example): he sends a problem with the monthly fee in the chat. So when we look at this structure, the content is ready”.

“They say today that the best way to be fired by a college is to finish your doctorate. Because you become a very expensive professional for the institution. It is noticeable this movement in which someone is looking for someone to teach a master class, to be what is called often the guest professor, and there are tutors or often interns from the institution itself, still studying under graduation, to do what is called mediation”, says Barbosa e Silva, a senior researcher at Columbia University.

“With the advent of the 2017 labor reform, the hourly regime was consolidated. This regime became seductive for those institutions that do not want to invest so much in research and extension [trabalho da universidade de volta para a comunidade, como atendimento de saúde] but to hire faculty in a way that can be called ‘uberization'”.

“If the person is in a 40-hour career position, they can talk to a student about research, about the content of the class, about their own professional future. time. But they do not fail to answer when students are in contact.”

Reflection on the quality of education

Yuri Lima states that, in addition to the impact on the quality of teaching, there is a predominance of what he calls “content distance learning” in student education.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Rodrigo Mota Amarante left teaching and now works as a data specialist in a retail company

“How much can I develop skills with a person sitting indoors, watching videos and answering a questionnaire? That doesn’t meet the demands of the most modern job market”, he says.

“There are several factors to observe in this transformation of higher education and to question how much it is going in the direction that we would like for education in the country.”

He states that another challenge “is to deliver employability to these people who are graduating, that is, the ability of a student coming from an educational institution to enter the job market with a quality job”.

What remains to be explored in the educational curriculum is what “automation and technology are not yet capable of doing”.

Professor Amarante, for his part, says that he “very much misses the classroom”, but that “financially not worth it”.

Today, he works as a data specialist for a retail company.

“The time of departure or break was a moment of exchange. Sometimes you would go to the teachers’ lounge talking to two or three students and the chat was good. Many of them enjoy it. A conversation about the internship or work, the expectations. We cannot replace this type of conversation because it is a spontaneous conversation, it is not planned.”