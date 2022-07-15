Bet on distance learning generates mass dismissal of university professors

Professor Rodrigo Mota Amarante, who was fired in a mass cut by Uninove de São Paulo

When defining the focus of his new study, researcher Yuri Lima first considered analyzing the impact of Covid-19 in Brazil on a wide range of professions. But the situation of the teachers caught his attention to the point of becoming the main axis of the work.

Lima noted that the commitment of private institutions to distance learning (EAD), a trend that dates back to the 2010s and was strongly consolidated in the pandemic, was related to the pace of decline in staff and the precariousness of working conditions for teachers.

In lists of professions that have “the most future”, such as a major study by the University of Oxford (England) in 2013, teachers appear among the roles most likely to resist automation.

But the researcher at the Laboratory of the Future at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) says that distance learning appears as “an indirect form of automation”, which “is built into the business model of certain companies”.

