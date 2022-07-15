‘Beyond Illusion’: Tenório takes a sermon from Matias and gets a new job at the factory | come around

Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo) has been going through difficult days since he dropped his cassock in “Além da Illusion”. In order to stay with Olivia (Debora Ozório), the ex-priest started working in weaving, where he lost the hearing in one ear. Now, he needs to find a new job, but the search will not be easy, and it will cause friction with Olivia.
“Bank teller, shop clerk, newspaper file clerk. Are you going to apply for these vacancies, Tenório? You are so smart and qualified. I think that after working on a loom and being deaf in one ear, I deserved to try something better”, says the girl.
Tenório and Olívia have a disagreement over his work in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
“I spent my life preparing for the priesthood, I studied philosophy, theology, I qualified. That was what I did best, if you must know!”, he will react.
At the chapter of this Thursday, 07/14, Olivia will be sad and vent to Matias (Antonio Calloni).
“I think Tenório doesn’t love me anymore!”
Olivia cries with Matias for Tenório in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Matias will then look for Tenório to question why he doesn’t marry his daughter Olivia soon.
“I want to know why the hell you don’t just marry Miss Olivia. Did you not drop your cassock for her?”
“What can I offer Olivia? I live in a little rented room, I can barely support myself, how am I going to provide a home? Every day I go out looking for work, but I only find closed doors. Even in the city, people still look at me wrong because I abandoned the priesthood”, he will reply.
“He who has two arms doesn’t starve, boy. Be a man!”, Matias will say harshly.
Tenório will listen to Matias without knowing that he is Olivia’s father in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Matias’ sermon will make Tenório accept any job in weaving. Now, he will be a roller loader.
“I would like to try.”
Tenório accepts to be a roll loader in the weaving of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Will Tenório be able to be happy with the new role? Don’t miss the next chapters of the 6 o’clock soap opera!
