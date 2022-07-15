Beyond the Illusion: Davi recreates childhood magic and Isadora finally remembers him: “It’s you! David!”

Important scenes are about to happen in Beyond the Illusion. Separated against their will, life will not seem very favorable to David (Rafa Vitti) and Isadora (Larissa Manuela). That’s because the good guy is packed to leave the city and leave his love, who is married to Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita).

While the city is celebrating, Dorinha will not attend the casino’s carnival ball, going after the magician when he discovers his plan to leave. Very emotional, she will meet Davi and both will have a special moment: “I couldn’t let you go without saying goodbye. I wish you to be very happy”, says the redhead.

David then assures him that he will not be happy without her: “Oh, Dorinha, do you really think I’ll be able to be happy one day in my life without you?”. Isadora will then say that life will be miserable without him and ask for a souvenir of that moment, causing the illusionist to recreate a magic trick he did for her when she was a child.

“Vor leave you a happy memory. I learned this trick many years ago and only performed it once, to a very special person like you. blow very hard”, he will ask, using some confetti. The protagonist will then go back to the day when the boy performed this same trick, in his childhood, and scream in shock: “My God! I remembered! Is that you! David!”.