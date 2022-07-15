Beyond the Illusion: Isadora discovers Joaquim’s ‘secret’, rebels and confesses to Heloísa: “Flying in the neck”

In the next chapters of the novel, the dressmaker will discover the truth about her husband.

Beyond the Illusion is in the final stretch and, like most soap operas, many emotions are expected in the lead up to the last chapters. According to columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory, isadora (Larissa Manoela) must make a confession to Heloísa (Paloma Duarte).

In a sequence scheduled to air next week, the protagonist says she discovered a betrayal by Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). Revolted, the redhead spares no offense to her husband and shoots: “A fake, aunt! Two face! My desire was to fly on the necks of both! If David doesn’t hold me down, I don’t even know what I’d done! Do you think they were already lovers when she arrived in Campos?“, asks the dressmaker.

“What difference does it make? The important thing is that now you know that Joaquim is an unscrupulous man, capable of marrying out of interest and stealing from his godfather, who raised him. But you yourself noticed how much Joaquim changed after the wedding. He is more aggressive and has even told you to get rid of the damn thing“, replies the seamstress.

Dorinha, then, agrees with her aunt and exposes that the villain controls her every step and makes her life a nightmare. It is worth noting that the serial written by Alessandra Poggi is scheduled to end on August 19, 2022being replaced by Sertão Sea.