Beyond the Illusion: Matias is outraged, consoles Olivia and sends a serious message to Tenório: “If you want to know…”

In Beyond the Illusion, Matias (Antonio Calloni) is getting very close to his daughter Olivia (Debora Ozório). The former judge will even console the young woman and send a very serious message to Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo). Everything will happen after the boy is deaf in one ear, after a sabotage by Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), in the plot.

As he won’t be able to handle the jobs at the factory, the young man will apply for other vacancies, but he won’t find anything because of his lack of experience. Olivia will comment that the boy needs to be more ambitious. “You are so smart and qualified. I think that after working on a loom and being deaf in one ear, you deserved to try something better”, he will complain.

Tenório will get annoyed and vent. “I spent my life preparing for the priesthood, I studied philosophy, theology, I qualified. That was what I did best, if you ask me!” he will grumble. The girl will be left feeling guilty and will go out crying in the streets. She will then bump into Matthias. “I think Tenório doesn’t love me anymore!”, she will say.

He will get satisfaction from the boy and ask why he doesn’t marry her. Tenório explains that he has nothing to offer his beloved. “Whoever has two arms doesn’t die of hunger, boy. Be a man!”, will criticize Matias. The man’s words have an effect. The boy will start loading the fabric rolls from the telecellar for transport, returning to work.