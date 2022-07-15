Bitcoin Keeps Falling: That’s Why

Bitcoin has shown a significant drop in recent months in the face of an adverse economic scenario. understand better

The crypto asset market, in recent months, has shown a strong decline in the face of the global economic recession. With the crisis, investors began to migrate their investments to sectors of greater security. The biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has found it difficult to go beyond the price of $ 20,000.

It is important to remember that the main cryptocurrency has already reached $69,000 at its all-time high at the end of last year.

The Earth (Luna) has recently collapsed. And, Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency, only behind Bitcoin, is worth around $1,000. The total losses in this market reach almost US$ 300 million when considering the last few months.

After all, what’s going on with the market?

The United States announced the risk of a global recession amid the international economic scenario of high interest rates, war in Ukraine and Covid-19 in China. US inflation has reached its highest level in more than 40 years. And, the CPI announcement, the consumer price index, was above the expected average.

In the midst of this reality of uncertainty, investors are looking for safer ways to make their investments, such as fixed income assets. Yields on US Treasuries have shown greater stability, so crypto investors are migrating their assets.

Bitcoin History

The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, appeared in 2008. Since then, it has experienced intense fluctuations. View the crypto price history.

Year Price Valuation 2009 $0.0 0% 2010 $0.3 200% 2011 $4.7 1466.67% 2012 US$ 13.50 154.72% 2013 $805 5,952.63% 2014 $318 -61.02% 2015 $430 36.55% 2016 US$ 963.40 121.98% 2017 US$ 13,850.40 1291.44% 2018 US$ 3,709.40 -72.33% 2019 US$ 7,196.40 88.91% 2020 US$ 28,949 302.13% 2021 US$ 65,979 124.73% Source: InfoMoney

The Earth (Luna) crisis and the impact on Bitcoin

Terra (UST) has no currency reserve, that is, it is an uncollateralized algorithmic stablecoin. Its stability is guaranteed according to an algorithm that increases or decreases the number of cryptoassets to stabilize prices, according to market demands.

Therefore, when demand from Earth increases, a Luna token is destroyed in order to ensure price stability.

In May of this year, there was an intense sale of Terra, which forced Luna to sell its Bitcoin reserves in an attempt to regain UST parity with the dollar. This mechanism was not successful, which led to the spraying of UST and Luna.

This move sparked an alert about the fragility of the crypto-assets universe, directly impacting Bitcoin.

