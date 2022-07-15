Boarding fees at Guarulhos and Viracopos airports rise

Airport fees — better known as boarding fees — at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, and São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, have been readjusted and will become more expensive.

According to a measure published in the Official Gazette on Monday (11), the new values ​​will come into effect 30 days after the disclosure by the concessionaires that manage the terminals.

The increase in the ceiling — the maximum amount — not only for boarding, but also for connecting passengers, landing and permanence of aircraft, was 13.36% in Guarulhos and 13.17% in Viracopos. The ceilings for storage and cargo handling fees at both airports rose 11.89%.

According to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), the adjustments were made “considering the inflation accumulated between June 2021 and June 2022”, measured by the variation of the IBGE’s Broad Consumer Price Index, IPCA, in the period.

In practice, this means that the maximum domestic boarding tax to be paid by passengers rises from R$35.52 to R$40.26 at Guarulhos airport, and from R$33.65 to R$38.09 in Viracopos .

The international boarding fee will increase from a maximum of R$62.86 to R$71.26 in Guarulhos and from R$59.55 to R$67.39 in Viracopos.

After all, what are airport fees?

As mentioned above, these fees are amounts paid to concessionaires by airlines, aircraft operators or passengers for boarding, connecting, landing, staying, storing or moving at airports.

The boarding tax is the only one paid by the passenger and is intended to pay for the provision of services, facilities and facilities that concessionaires make available to travelers.