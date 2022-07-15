Bolsonaro again complains about the lack of immediate intelligence reports, says newspaper

× Photo: Playback, Facebook

Jair Bolsonaro complained again about the speed with which he receives intelligence reports from Abin. The fact occurred at a recent ministerial meeting at Palácio do Planalto, according to an article by O Globo published this Thursday (14). The meeting in question, according to the newspaper, was about the reelection campaign, but, by the will of the president himself, it became a stage for him to attack the electoral process and, consequently, the intelligence services.

Based on reports from those who attended the meeting, O Globo says that, in addition to the agility in receiving information, the president also criticizes the lack of efficiency in confirming data he receives from other sources.

According to government officials, Bolsonaro demands to receive intelligence reports instantly, as if they were, the newspaper compared, WhatsApp messages. The GSI has been guiding Abin to expedite the submission of intelligence reports “due to demand”as the current head of Abin, Victor Felismino Carneiro, said in an interview with Globo earlier this month. However, government officials said that GSI and Abin are considering starting to share with the president even “reports”which are reports not yet confirmed.

In response to this Thursday’s newspaper article, the GSI informed that it would not manifest itself and Abin said that it advises the president with a view to “to the reduction of uncertainties in the face of the need to decide”.

This is not the first time Bolsonaro has complained about immediate access to intelligence reports.