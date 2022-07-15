Bolsonaro criticizes Anitta for calling for the legalization of marijuana

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Thursday (14.Jul.2022) the singer Anitta for calling for the legalization of marijuana. The chief executive made fun of the artist’s support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to whom the singer directed the request on the legalization of drugs.

“I saw Anitta charging Lula. ‘I’m giving you more support, release the marijuana there, Lula’. It’s her limit, right? As I saw another video of her too, I sent it to Paulo Guedes, right? ‘Paulo Guedes, be careful, you will lose your job there as Minister of Economy”, said the president in an interview with journalists.

Watch Bolsonaro’s statement (1min33sec):

Anitta announced support for Lula in her official profile on twitter on Monday (11.Jul). The artist made the request about the legalization of marijuana during live on Instagram with rapper Filipe Ret, on Tuesday (12.Jul). Bolsonaro supporters also criticized the singer over the request.

“Does Lula support this? supports legalization [da maconha] for us. I’m giving you the biggest support […] I think banning drugs doesn’t make people stop using them.” said Anita.

This Thursday (July 14), Bolsonaro said that in countries where marijuana and other drugs have been legalized “started to lose”. He also stated that Anita “Has an influence on young people”. The president declared to defend the freedom of young people on social media. He repeated that Lula wants “to control” the social media.

“This is Anitta, who has an influence on young people. Yes, we recognize that there. And what do I do for young people from Anitta? I’m guaranteeing your freedom […] Look, Anitta’s candidate wants to control social media. And I am, as always, guaranteeing your freedom on social media.” stated.

Lula defends the regulation of the media, in case he is elected for another term. He is in 1st place in polls for voting intentions. like the Power 360 showed, until February, the PT had already mentioned the issue at least 9 times after being released from prison, at the end of 2019. According to Lula, the measure would not be a “prior censorship” and the topic would be debated with the whole society before being sent to Congress.

Search PowerDate held from July 3 to 5, 2022, showed that the scenario for the presidential succession remains stable and focused on Lula and Bolsonaro. Today, PT has 44% of voting intentions against 36% of the current president in the 1st round.

The survey was carried out with 3,000 people aged 16 years or older in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.