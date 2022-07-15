Bolsonaro criticizes Anitta’s appeal to Lula for the legalization of marijuana

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized, this Thursday (14/7), the appeal made by Anitta to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the legalization of marijuana.

In a live on Instagram with rapper Filipe Ret on Tuesday (12/7), after the singer declared her vote for the former president, Anitta said: “Does Lula support this? Support legalization for us. I am giving you the greatest support.”

“I saw Anitta demanding from Lula: ‘I’ll give you more support, release the marijuana there, Lula’. It’s her limit, right,” Bolsonaro said in an interview given this morning in Imperatriz (MA), where he has an agenda.

Subsequently, the president recognized the singer’s influence on the young electorate and stated that Lula defends the control of social media, in reference to PT’s proposals for media regulation.

“This is Anitta, who has an influence over young people there. Yes, we recognize it there. And what do I do with Anitta’s young people? I am guaranteeing your freedom,” she stated.

Bolsonaro also said that if the young person is without a social network for a day, “he will go into depression”. “Look, Anitta’s candidate wants to control social media. And I’m giving, as always, guaranteeing that freedom from you on social media. So, you guys can be out there helping to elect a guy who wants to take away from you the freedom you have,” he concluded.

An excerpt from the interview was released by Sergeant of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) Max Guilherme, a former special advisor to Bolsonaro and pre-candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

Support for Lula

On Monday (7/11), on social media, Anitta announced that she will vote for Lula on October 2 and condemned the murder of a PT leader by a Bolsonarista militant. The singer said that she was never PT and said that she will fight for political renewal in the next elections.

“Let’s get Brazil involved together!”, wrote the PT in response, in reference to her recent success, which reached the 1st place in Spotify’s global ranking.

A famous oppositionist to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the artistic class, Anitta defended an electoral option that escaped polarization.

In 2018, the artist was charged for not having publicly declared her vote, but joined the “Ele não” campaign, against the election of Jair Bolsonaro. Since 2019, she began to criticize the Bolsonaro government and even blocked the president on Twitter to avoid engagement on the president’s page.

“I immediately put a block in order for those administrators of his not to be using my social networks to gain buzz on the internet”, informed Anitta in April.

