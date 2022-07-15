Bolsonaro mocks Anitta for asking for marijuana legalization – 07/14/2022 – Illustrated

President Jair Bolsonaro, of the PL, made it clear this Thursday that he was uncomfortable with the declaration of support by funk singer Anitta for her rival, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT, in the dispute for Palácio do Planalto.

In conversation with reporters in Vitória do Mearim, in Maranhão, he sought to disqualify the singer, who announced her vote for Lula and asked the former president to liberalize marijuana.

Bolsonaro said that defending the use of weed is the most funkeira can do. “I saw Anitta charging Lula, right? ‘I’m giving you the biggest support. Free the marijuana there, Lula! It’s her limit, right?”, he said.

The president has shown that he follows the funkeira closely. And he cited a publication by the singer that he even shared. “The other day I saw a video of her too, and I sent it to Paulo Guedes. ‘Be careful, you’re going to lose your job as Minister of Economy,'” she said, in a mocking tone.

The video is from 2019 and talks about the need to preserve the Amazon. In it, the funkeira basically says that there is no point in the economy doing well if there is no oxygen for people.

Anitta is one of the biggest digital influencers in the country. On Instagram, she has more than 63 million followers, most of them young people.

To try to make a counterpoint to the funkeira with the public that admires her, Bolsonaro said that he preserves the freedom of the singer’s followers and that “her candidate wants to control social media”.

“Who has an influence on young people [a funkeira], we recognize. And what do I do for Anitta’s young people? I am guaranteeing your freedom. If you go a day without social media, without ‘zap’, you will go into depression”, he declared.

“Look, Anitta’s candidate wants to control social media. And I’m giving, as always, guaranteeing your freedom on social media. So, you can be there helping to elect a guy who wants to take away from you the freedom that you has.”

Bolsonaro was in Vitória do Mearim to participate in a meeting with evangelical leaders and, in a speech, he once again took a stand against drugs, abortion and affirmed that a family is made up of a man, a woman and their children.