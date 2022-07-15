Bolsonaro on Anitta asking for the legalization of marijuana: ‘her limit, right?’ – Policy

President mocked Anitta after the singer showed support for Lula (photo: ALAN SANTOS/PR DIVULGAO/ANITTA RICARDO STUKERT/PT) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked, this Thursday (7/14), the support given by Anitta to former president and presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

The president visited Vitria do Mearim, in Maranho, and, when talking to local journalists, spoke about Anitta’s request for Lula to allow the use of marijuana.

Bolsonaro said that defending the use of weed as much as the singer can. “I saw Anitta demanding from Lula, right? ‘T giving you the biggest support. Liberating marijuana is, Lula! her limit, right?”, he said.

According to the president, he has been following the singer’s publications. He said that he even shared one of Anitta’s statements with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

“The other day I saw a video of her too, and I sent it to Paulo Guedes. ‘Be careful, you’ll lose your job as Minister of Economy,'” he said, in a mocking tone.

According to the president, in the shared video, recorded in 2019, Anitta talks about the need to preserve the Amazon. The singer says that there is no point in the economy doing well if there is no oxygen for people.

“Who has an influence on young people [a Anitta], we recognize. And what do I do for Anitta’s young people? I’m guaranteeing your freedom. If you stay one day without social media, without zap, you will go into depression”, he declared. “Look, Anitta’s candidate wants to control social media. And I’m giving you, as always, guaranteeing your freedom on social media. So you might be helping her elect a guy who wants to take away the freedom you have.”

"Who has an influence on young people [a Anitta], we recognize. And what do I do for Anitta's young people? I'm guaranteeing your freedom. If you stay one day without social media, without zap, you will go into depression", he declared. "Look, Anitta's candidate wants to control social media. And I'm giving you, as always, guaranteeing your freedom on social media. So you might be helping her elect a guy who wants to take away the freedom you have."

‘Live without oxygen, but never without freedom’

“We have principles, we have a tradition and we have freedom. We are against abortion, against gender ideology, against the legalization of drugs, we defend the family, private property, freedom of weapons,” Bolsonaro began. “We are normal people, we can even live without oxygen, but never without freedom. With that spirit I fought in Parliament for 28 years and for three years at the head of the Federal Executive”, he added.