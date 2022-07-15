Bolsonaro says he will give Zelensky the solution to the Ukraine War

posted on 7/14/2022 7:51 PM / updated on 7/14/2022 9:12 PM



The Chief Executive reported that the solution to the conflict in Eastern Europe is similar to that of Argentina in the Falklands War – (credit: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (7/13) that he knew the solution to the end of the Ukrainian War and said he would present it to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call scheduled for next Monday (18). /7). The Chief Executive reported that the solution to the conflict in Eastern Europe is similar to that of Argentina in the Falklands War in 1982, which came to an end after the surrender of the Argentines.

“I’ll give him my opinion of what I think. I know what the case would be like. But I won’t. The solution to the case… How did Argentina’s war with the United Kingdom end in 1982? It’s over there. People regret. The truth is things that hurt, hurt, but you have to understand”, he pointed out in an interview during his visit to Imperatriz (MA) this Thursday (7/14).

“It was he (Zelensky) who sought a conversation with us. And I said straight away that I would talk to him, yes. He has a big country to run. Everything that was agreed with President Putin is being fulfilled. On my part and on his part. I will talk to him a lot. He is a leader and I will give my opinion to him”, he added.

On Monday (7/11), Bolsonaro reported having a phone call scheduled with Zelensky. This will be the first time Zelensky and the chief executive have spoken since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On February 27, Bolsonaro said that the population of Ukraine trusted a comedian with the fate of the nation, referring to Zelensky.

“Like Zelensky, who is a comedian who was elected president of Ukraine, I think the people trusted him to chart the destiny of a nation,” he said. The next day, he said he “has nothing to talk about” with the Ukrainian president. On the date, the person in charge of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, said that the Brazilian Chief Executive is “misinformed” about the war and suggested that Bolsonaro dialogue with the Ukrainian president.

“Some want me to talk to Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, I don’t have anything to talk with him at the moment. I’m sorry, if it’s up to me, we won’t have war in the world”, he emphasized on the date.