BOTAFOGO LOSES AGAIN TO AMERICA-MG AND SAYS GOODBYE TO THE BRAZILIAN CUP

You can’t say that Botafogo didn’t have the race or the will. But it was again defeated by América-MG, this time by 2 to 0, this Thursday, at Estádio Nilton Santos and is out of the Copa do Brasil. With 5 to 0 against on aggregate and pressure from the crowd on Luís Castro.

The team even played an intense 20 minutes, on top, with the crowd creating a climate of pressure, and the only reason they didn’t open the scoring was because Matheus Cavichioli made a great save in the 9th minute, with a beautiful shot by Lucas Fernandes from the edge of the area. Before, the goalkeeper had already fitted a shot by Erison.

Botafogo were vibrant and incisive, but left generous spaces behind. To make matters worse, a failure by Kanu started to cause instability in the stadium, when he was disarmed by Henrique Almeida and even allowed the striker to finish, with a fish, to Gatito’s miracle, at 14. It was a foreshadowing.

The bucket of cold water came at 21. That’s when Pedrinho did what he wanted with Saravia, he kicked Henrique Almeida forward and crossed for Felipe Azevedo, behind Kanu, to open the scoring. VAR still analyzed the bid, but confirmed that the defender himself gave conditions.

The aggregate score of 4 to 0 was not enough, Botafogo still lost Patrick de Paula, due to a thigh injury. Matheus Nascimento took his place. What didn’t change was that the white-and-white submissions continued to stop at Matheus Cavichioli, like Hugo, Lucas Fernandes and Erison.

América-MG decided to make fun of the advantage. Pedrinho tried a scooter, made a rough mistake and even got hit by Joel Carli, who didn’t like the provocation. The game became more looted, with the confused referee Braulio Pereira Machado distributing cards without any criteria, weighing more heavily on Botafogo’s players.

In the second half, Botafogo returned with Philipe Sampaio and Jeffinho, but the game remained the same. Alvinegro attacked, with great difficulty to reach the goal, and was easily threatened on counterattacks. In a beautiful move, Matheus Nascimento cleared two and sent the net from the outside.

At 11, Matheus Nascimento hit hard from afar, Cavichioli spread, Vinícius Lopes crossed and Hugo hit the post. At 13, Erison was released by Hugo and scored the goal that would tie the game. But the bander, rightly, pointed offside in these two moves.

Botafogo hammered and did not score. América-MG attacked and widened. Pedrinho received a throw, cleared to the right and hit the right corner of Gatito, making it 2 to 0, at 16. It was the password for the crowd to start protesting, shouting “team without shame” and even asking for the departure of Luís Castro.

There were even new alvinegra attempts, with shots from Erison over the top, dribbles from Jeffinho and another submission by Matheus Nascimento – header for another great save by Matheus Cavichioli. End of the Copa do Brasil for Botafogo.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Now the focus is total on the Brazilian Championship. Sunday, Botafogo will play again at Estádio Nilton Santos, at 6 pm, against Atlético-MG. On Wednesday, he visits Santos, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro, in the first game after the transfer window opens.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 x 2 AMERICA-MG

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 07/14/2022 – 21:00h

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Income/Audience: 13.

Yellow cards: Erison, Joel Carli and Tchê Tchê (BOT); Patric and Danilo Avelar (AME)

red cards:

Goals: Felipe Azevedo, 21’/1st (0-1); Pedrinho, 16’/2nd (0-2)

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández; Saravia, Joel Carli (Philipe Sampaio, halftime), Kanu and Hugo (DG, 29’/2nd); Patrick de Paula (Matheus Nascimento, 26’/1ºT), Tchê Tchê (Del Piage, 25’ºT) and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer (Jeffinho, half-time), Vinícius Lopes and Erison – Coach: Luís Castro.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Cáceres, 20’/2ºT), Éder, Luan Patrick and Danilo Avelar (Marlon, 20’/2ºT); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Felipe Azevedo (Ramírez, 20’/2nd); Matheuzinho, Pedrinho (Aloísio, 20’/2ºT) and Henrique Almeida (Conte, 29’/2ºT) – Coach: Vagner Mancini.