Brazil has 7 universities among the top in Latin America – 07/14/2022 – Education

Brazil is the most represented country in the ranking of the best universities in Latin America made by the British publication Times Higher Education. Among the ten best-evaluated educational institutions, seven are Brazilian.

The ranking was released by the publication on Thursday afternoon (14). The complete list can be accessed on the publication page.

For the sixth consecutive year, USP (University of São Paulo) was in second place in the ranking, behind only the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

Unicamp (State University of Campinas) once again remained in third place, followed by Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), which advanced from ninth to fourth position.

The publication evaluated the performance of 197 higher education institutions from 13 countries. The ranking analyzes universities in five areas: teaching, research, citation impact, international landscape and industry revenue. Altogether, there are 13 indicators, such as the number of citations in research and the professors’ degree.

According to the publication, Brazilian universities had an improvement in the quality and quantity of research. The country surpasses the Latin American average in all aspects, except for the assessment of the impact of citations and international metrics.

In addition to having more institutions in the top 10, Brazil is also the most represented country in the ranking, with 72 universities. Then comes Chile (30), Colombia (29) and Mexico (26).

Of the Brazilian universities that made the list, 90% are public. Only eight are private, and PUC-Rio is the best evaluated among them and appears in the tenth position.

The 10 best-rated universities in Latin America:

1st – Pontifical Catholic University of Chile (Chile)



2nd – University of São Paulo (Brazil)



3rd – State University of Campinas (Brazil)



4th – Federal University of São Paulo (Brazil)

5th – Monterrey Institute of Technology (Mexico)



6th – Federal University of Santa Catarina (Brazil)

7th – University of Chile (Chile)



8th – Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil)



9th – Federal University of Minas Gerais (Brazil)



10th – Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)