Brazilian economy declines 0.11% in May, BC preview shows

After interrupting the trajectory of 11 highs in a row and falling 0.44% in April, the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity), known for signaling a preview of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), retreated 0.11% in May, according to data released this Thursday (14). ) by the BC (Central Bank).

With the fall, the indicator retreated to 141.97 points in the seasonally adjusted series (free of influences). Even so, the index has a rhythm of activity 2.66% higher in the accumulated of the last 12 months and 0.92% in the quarter ended in May.





In the quarter between March and May, the increase in the GDP preview is 2.83% in relation to the same period of the previous year. In the same month of 2021, the indicator showed a growth of 0.43%. In comparison with May of last year, the IBC-Br recorded a high of 3.74%.

The data of IBC-Br are collected from a base of indicators similar to the official indicator that measures the wealth produced in Brazil. In 2021, the Brazilian economy grew 4.6%, according to official data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). For the IBC-Br, there was a 4.5% jump in economic activity in the same period.













Find out which are the 10 richest states in Brazil





















