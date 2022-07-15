Brazilian Olympic Committee and other profiles mock Twitter’s fall with memes; see reactions | Technology

“When WhatsApp goes down, I complain on Twitter. When Telegram is threatened to go out, I complain on Twitter. When Instagram goes down, I cry on Twitter. When Facebook goes down, nobody cares, only to access others afterwards. Now, when Twitter falls I don’t know what to do. It was really weird 😶”, said a user.

“I was confused. Where do we complain when Twitter goes down if Twitter went down,” said another profile.

Among the reactions posted about the instability, official profiles of the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Committee of Brazil (Team Brasil) and even the city hall of Rio de Janeiro published memes. See the reactions:

FIFA’s official profile published about the fall of Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

City Hall of Rio de Janeiro commented on the fall of Twitter — Photo: Reproduction

Twitter instability this Thursday (14) becomes a subject on the social network — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Twitter’s fall — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Twitter records failure and instability becomes a meme – Photo: Reproduction

User comments on Twitter’s fall — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Twitter was down on Thursday morning (14) around 9 am. The failure occurred both in the application and for those who access the social network in the browser.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter: the chronology of the negotiation until the withdrawal of the purchase of the social network
  • After giving up on buying Twitter, Elon Musk posts a meme to mock

According to the website Downdetector, which monitors complaints about internet services, more than 3,000 people reported the instability of the social network in Brazil between 9 am and 9:30 am.

In the United States, more than 50,000 people reported problems with Twitter, mainly to access the account.

users of UK, Mexico and Italy also recorded that the social network was not working around 9 am.

Already around 10 am, netizens began to report the return of the social network. On Twitter, the company said it works to get everything back to normal.

“We know Twitter isn’t working for some people. We’re working to get everything back to normal. Thanks for following along.”

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California — Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Twitter sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating a $44 billion deal to buy the social network, and asked a Delaware court to order the billionaire to complete the deal, according to a court filing.

“Having put on a public spectacle to bring Twitter into the picture, and signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes he – unlike the other parties subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, mock the company, harm its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away,” the suit reads.

Minutes after Twitter announced the lawsuit, Musk posted on his social media page “oh the irony”.

