Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio win season

The couple Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio was the big winner of “Power Couple 6”. With 53.88% of the votes, they took home the total of R$ 330,000, accumulated during the reality show on Record.

The “pet couple” was the big favorite to win the program, according to the UOL poll. Brenda and Matheus also had the highest number of DR’s in the season, being a constant presence almost week after week among the couples in the hot seat.

Before the announcement, Adriane Galisteu highlighted the difficulty that the two had during the tests and that this may have made the public identify with them.

Earlier in the final, Brenda had said she would not miss being on the show and called the experience “wonderful, but very painful.”

The program’s prize could reach R$ 1 million, but Brenda and Matheus did not perform well during the tests and bets during the season.

They beat Karol and Mussunzinho, who came in 2nd place with 26.89% of the votes and won a 0km car.

Rounding out the podium, Albert and Adriana received 19.23% of the votes and placed 3rd in the competition. They received R$ 50 thousand.

Brenda and Matheus received the news with emotion.

The final began to form after Adryana and Albert won the last couples event, shown on Monday. On Tuesday, Lu and Hadad were eliminated after having only 11.89% of the votes against Brenda, Matheus, Karol and Mussunzinho.

Before the announcement, Galisteu spoke a little about each of the couples.

“Adriana and Albert, your reading of the game is impressive. It’s beautiful to see how you complement each other. Together, you may have been the greatest players the program has ever seen. My congratulations for playing for real and with truth”, began Galisteu.

“Brenda and Matheus, your difficulty in the tests is evident. Maybe those who are out here saw a little bit of their own life and the way to take it. Always moving forward, always in search of their own life. Congratulations for resisting” , continued the presenter.

“Karol and Mussunzinho, you overflow with emotion. There are so many feelings that it’s even difficult to follow you. You went from fury to calm, from pain to joy. to announce the podium.

The final of the program also had a fight between Hadballa and Mussunzinho.