Bruna Marquezine comes across Antonia Fontenelle pushing Anitta away and takes immediate action

Bruna Marquezine decided to hit Antonia Fontenellewho released the verb against anita because of the singer’s support for former president Lula (PT). The owner of the hit Girl From Rio, it is worth remembering, guaranteed that she intends to vote for PT in the next presidential elections.

Then, the presenter was disgusted and said that the funkeira lives outside Brazil and returns to the country boasting a millionaire life. “She comes to say that she offers help for Lula to win, she is irresponsible”said the blonde.

The actress also pointed out that Anitta should not have an opinion on the political issue, considering that she spends a lot of time outside the country:

“It is unacceptable for a person to induce others to vote for Lula knowing what the PT’s plans are. [Partido dos Trabalhadores]. In fact, you must not know, right?! Shame on your face! Living abroad and inducing your audience to vote for Lula!”.

Upon seeing the video of Antonia Fontenelle circulating on Instagram profiles, Bruna Marquezine gave her opinion on the matter and admitted that she had fun with the speech.

With a lot of laughter, the actress declared: “Oh thank you, very good! First video of the day that managed to make me laugh.”

Anitta hits Antonia Fontenelle

During a live on Instagram with singer Filipe Ret, the funkeira took a moment to rebut the presenter, referring to her as a “dark soul”.

“I’m going to explain the following to this obscure soul, who I don’t even know what he said, but I can already imagine. (She) talks and talks and talks wrong, always when she talks it’s low to come out on top of others ”started.

She then spoke: “I chose to declare a vote for Lula, which I was not going to do. I really wanted to think that Brazil could come up with a third solution, a middle ground between one and the other, because it always turns into a war and one side keeps fighting with the other”.

