Bruno Gagliasso exposes OnlyFans account to Bolsonaro and detonates

Opposition to the government, Bruno Gagliasso criticized the way they support President Jair Bolsonaro

It is no mystery to anyone that Bruno Gagliasso is opposed to the government of Jair Bolsonaro, in attitudes and speeches, the actor has already declared several times that he wanted the current president out of power.

On his twitter, this Thursday (14), Bruno Gagliasso said that it would be good for Bolsonaro to create an account on Onlyfans and received a barrage of criticism on the internet.

“I think the president should have an OnlyFans, because the amount of people who pay to see it is impressive”, declared Bruno Gagliasso.

Jokingly, several fans of Bruno Gagliasso commented and laughed at the tweet posted by the heartthrob: “For God’s sake, if it leaks I’ll lose my eyes,” said one user. “Desver”, replied a profile identified as Lucas Lima. “Theoretically, he has, we are paying without having agreed to the terms of use”.

GIOVANA EWBANK EXPOSED HERSELF

Giovanna Ewbank interviewed, alongside Fernanda Paes Leme, the presenter and singer, Angélica, and during the conversation, they got into the subject of how many people they had already had a relationship with.

Surprising all fans, including Angélica, Giovanna Ewbank revealed that she only went to the ‘finals’ with only five men in her entire life.

As soon as she was questioned, Bruno Gagliasso’s wife replied: “I stayed with a lot of people, I had little sex, I had sex with five people in my life”.

Upon hearing her information, Angelica was surprised and revealed: “I have something that now makes me sad”.

Giovanna Ewbank also revealed that she would have liked to have had a relationship with many more people in her life, but that she did not enjoy her singleness so much: “I wish I had fucked a lot more. With a boyfriend, who I lost my virginity when I was 18, I dated until I was 20. After a year single and, after that, I started dating Bruno and he never cheats. In that single year, I gave it to five different people.”