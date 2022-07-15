Bullshit and tuning: remember the remarkable passage of Brenda and Matheus, champions of Power Couple Brasil 6 – Photos

O Power Couple Brazil 6 There’s a champion couple! Brenda and Matheus won the reality show with 53.88% of the votes and won the prize of R$ 330 thousand, an amount they accumulated throughout the reality, after a popular decision in the R7.com. The announcement took place on the night of this Thursday (14). The record-breaking couple of DRs, starred in several bullshit at Mansão Power and showed a lot of unity. Remember the trajectory of Brenda and Matheus! Playback/Record TV

Even before entering the reality show, Brenda and Matheus have already caused controversy after declaring a certain dislike by the couple Baronesa and Rogério. Inside the Power Mansion, they took their time to overcome this obstacle. However, in the last days of the rivals in the competition, they made peace and had a rapprochement. Playback/Record TV

Right in the first dynamic of the season, made to decide the division of the rooms, Cartolouco and Gabi put Bretheus as the barracker couple. “the stick will bendsince I’m a barracker”, retorted Brenda Playback/Record TV

Even with not so favorable results, the couple did not stop supporting each other at any time. They lost the first Trial of Couples and were lucky, since in the first week there was no elimination. In a Women’s Test that tested the couple’s harmony, Brenda answered! Playback/Record TV

The first big intrigue took place between Matheus and João Hadad, who had a falling out after an exchange of pins and an argument about “who makes VT”. They had a long exchange of barbs and Matheus admitted: “I can’t take shit home“ Playback/Record TV

The dynamics of choosing “disappointment” and “reception” couples was intense for Bretheus. Matheus and Hadballa needed to be held after the influencer came to Brenda’s defense and called the former player a sexist. When the weather calmed down a bit, Brenda and Karol warmed up again. After exchanging insults, the two fought and were restrained by their spouses. Playback/Record TV

Since the beginning of the reality show, Dinei had already made it clear that he did not like Matheus and that would never have affinity in there. The differences exploded during a Power Break in which Dinei and Erika were called a plant by the couple. “I am a carnivorous plant and our game is to devour you”, replied Erika. Playback/Record TV

In the second week, potential target of the other couples in the Mansion and already at risk of elimination, they accumulated the biggest balance of the week and were immune to the DR vote Playback/Record TV

The couple’s relationship with Andreia and Nahim was friendly until their third week at the Mansion. The four argued during a dynamic, but it was at the Mansion that the bug caught. While having breakfast, Brenda and Andreia had a falling out after Nahim’s wife accused her of pushing her and, after an argument, husbands took the pains of their partners and almost came to blows Playback/Record TV

In the second DR, the couple zeroed the balance and went to the stool, but came back from the vote with everything, which did not please most of the Power Mansion. As soon as they entered, the couple teased Nahim and the bullshit has already settled in. “They’ve already returned to debauchery”, shouted the singer Playback/Record TV

With the return of DR, it was also the time to have important conversations. After the breakfast mess, Luana and Ivy drifted away from Brenda, with whom she maintained a close friendship. Brenda and Matheus sat down to talk with the Minas Gerais woman and Nandinho and resolved your issues. Luana also got right with the redhead Playback/Record TV

But the confusion was not over yet. The relationship between Brenda and Karol caught fire again during a Power Break in which Mussunzinho and his wife were placed as villains by the couple. Karol reacted to the accusations and called the makeup artist a fake, fake, artist and vetezeira. The men went to defend their wives and almost came to blows. The beef continued to yield at the Power Mansion Playback/Record TV

Matheus and Brenda returned to occupy a stool after receiving 7 votes, entitled to a lot of power-breaking in the third DR of the reality. Andreia and Nahim ended up eliminated and the duo was saved, as well as Adryana and Albert and Baronesa and Rogério Playback/Record TV

However, DR’s return was a historic episode for the reality show. O thretonium has crossed all limits in confinement. THE confusion was widespread and some couples almost came to blows. Hadballa faced Matheus, Eliza breastfed Brendaand Rogério’s beef with Cartolouco took other directions, as the businessman asked program withdrawal Playback/Record TV

After the confusion, Brenda and Matheus had a reconciliation in the dispute. The Bretheus couple sought to resolve disagreements in the game. And after a frank chat with Anne and Fr Lanza about some disagreements, they sealed the peace with an apology and hug! Playback/Record TV

But not everything was calm… The Bretheus couple would still face another DR, after having the worst performance in the Couples Test. “We’re trying to at least not give up,” said the redhead. The digital influencer couldn’t hold back the crying. In the end, they ended up saved from another vote, along with Adryana and Albert, and Cartolouco and Gabi were eliminated. Playback/Record TV

Matheus and Albert had a disagreement that almost cost the alliance between the two. A little before the formation of a DR, Matheus told his friend jokingly that, if everyone voted for him, he would also do the same. The businessman did not like the comment and walked away from it. After a few days, the two sat down to talk and sealed the peace Playback/Record TV

The Bretheus couple starred in yet another feud with Karol and Mussunzinho during a Quebra-Power, with exchanges of accusations and controversial offenses. In the formation of the DR, they returned to discuss reliving the dynamics of Sunday. After the program ends, Brenda kept fighting with the couple and splashed them with water.who got out of hand and had to be restrained by other colleagues Playback/Record TV

Another chapter of the beef between the two happened when Brenda heard Mussunzinho saying that he felt insecure and vulnerable to face a party with her and Matheus. The redhead didn’t hold back and had a big argument with Karol Playback/Record TV

In a Break-Power, after not being chosen by Adryana and Albert as the couple that deserved to go to the final, Brenda was in tears. Trying to keep quiet during the whole dynamic, the redhead couldn’t contain herself when Bruno Passa made a comparison of them with Hadballa. Crying a lot, Brenda shouted: “They just look at us” Playback/Record TV

Peace has come! In a dynamic, Karol and Mussunzinho apologized to Brenda for insulting bad breathwhich led the redhead to apologize to Karol a few days later. They sealed the peace with a hug Playback / Record TV

The friendship between Brenda and Adriana faced several obstacles. It all started when Albert and his wife didn’t put their friends as a couple they would like to see in the grand finale, bringing Brenda to tears. A few days later, the makeup artist approached Adryana and criticized some of her husband’s lines. The two continued to coexist amid exchanges of “pokes” Playback/Record TV

On the other hand, the relationship between Eliza and Hadballa and Brenda and Matheus became more friendly. In a party, Hadson had a deep conversation with the influencer about the rivalry between them and decided to seal the peace. The coach also made a point of talking to Brenda and the two understood each other Playback/Record TV

O couple fell back on the stool after being in last place in the Prova dos Casais and, once again, was saved by the public, just on Brenda’s birthday Playback/Record TV

Hadballa and Mussunzinho spent the last few weeks arguing over the approximations with Brenda and Matheus. During Quebra-Power, an old story involving the couple was raised and Brenda and Matheus took the opportunity to wash their dirty clothes and question colleagues Playback/Record TV

Outraged by the decision to Brenda and Matheus to veto Eliza and Hadballa from Prova dos Casais, Albert and Adryana lost their patience after seeing Karol and Mussunzinho save themselves from DR and pinned Brenda and Matheus still on the live program. Matheus, after the program, went to get satisfaction with Albert and couples ended up throwing all their dirty laundry in the fan Playback/Record TV

After returning from his seventh DR, Brenda was surprised with a hug from Adriana and a flower as a gift. The next morning, they apologized for the fight and sealed the peace with a hug Playback/Record TV

Matheus also looked for Albert to talk about the super bullshit and apologize. The influencer spoke about his view of the situation and that he had no intention of putting them as targets for the vote. Playback/Record TV

For the eighth time they fell into the hot seat, after not winning the Special Trial. In the last DR of the season they faced Karol and Mussunzinho and Luana and Hadad Playback/Record TV

The couple was saved by the public from yet another DR and secured a spot in the grand finale of the seasonwhat is it celebrated also by their allies in the game, Adriana and Albert Playback / Record TV

The “pets”, affectionate nickname by which they were called, celebrated reaching the final by toasting with the other two couples in the Top 3, Adriana and Albert and Karol and Mussunzinho. They were also presented with an emotional video that showed the couple’s trajectory in reality and messages from the family Playback / Record TV