“Burning in Hellfire”

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Flora (Patricia Pillar) you can fool everyone. However, as the chapters go by, the blonde’s evil will appear. Until Irene (Glória Menezes)the last to know, will discover that she has been tricked by the viper.

On the day of the clash between the two, Flora will say everything she thinks about the teacher: “You are very stupid, Dona Irene. She thinks she is very smart just because she was educated, because she studied abroad. But deep down, she is nothing but a mole.”

During the conversation, Flora will talk about her obsession with Irene’s family and explain that when she was little she got a notebook from Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) and noticed that the cover was written “Fontini paper and cellulose”. Thus, he discovered that they owned the paper in Brazil.

That way, when he found out that Marcelo (Flávio Tolezani) was a Fontini, he did everything he could to stay with him. At that moment, Irene will start to feel sick: “Are you going to die, Dona Irene? No, stay a little longer. I want you to watch the next steps in this story.” Revolted, the teacher will spit in the villain’s face. “You’re going to burn in the fires of hell, you damn!” will say. Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will arrive and put an end to the fight.