C6 Bank offers 3.5 points per dollar spent on the card to customers with investments of BRL 1 million

3 hours ago Business

O C6 Bank started offering 3.5 points per dollar spent on the card C6 Carbon for clients with investments in the bank above R$ 1 million. The new score is part of the program Carbon Investor.

New punctuation

The new score is 3.5 points per dollar spent and is now in effect. The amount required to participate in Carbon Investor can be in a single investment or in multiple investments.

All products available on C6 Invest, the investment area within the C6 Bank app, are eligible. Investments made through C6 TechInvest, the bank’s advisory service, also participate in the program.

Atoms Program

The points accumulated in C6 Carbon earn points in Átomos, C6 Bank’s loyalty program with free membership. Atoms points do not expire and can be transferred at 1:1 parity – in addition to Livelo – for the LATAM Pass, Smiles, TudoAzul and TAP Miles&Go programs.

C6 Carbon

The C6 Carbon is the bank’s top tier card and has a 12x annual fee of R$85, exempt for the first 3 months. The annual fee is free for customers with billing expenses above R$8,000 per month or with investments starting at R$50,000 in C6 Bank CDBs.

As it is Mastercard Black, it comes with the traditional benefits of the brand:

  • Mastercard Surprise Program;
  • Purchases and Withdrawals Abroad (Credit);
  • Protected purchase;
  • Airport lounges (4 free accesses per year via LoungeKey);
  • Travel consultant;
  • Cork Exemption in Restaurants;
  • Concierge Service;
  • Between others.

Interested? Click here to learn more about C6 Bank’s investment options.

