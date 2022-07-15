Can using a wet tissue damage the anus? See what surgeon says

Expert warns of risks of using the hygiene method, saying it can cause irritation and even infections in the area

Pixabay/Peter H

According to expert, use of wet wipes is not recommended for hygiene



the british surgeon Evan Goldstein warned people about the risks of using baby wipes to hygiene after defecating. According to him, the method, if used frequently, can cause complications in the anal region. Using wet wipes is one of the methods most used by the population, which claims a greater justification for cleaning than that felt with the use of toilet paper. However, Goldstein, in an interview with Daily Star, asked people to give up their handkerchiefs. According to him, the anal region is covered with good and bad bacteria, which achieve the necessary balance to ensure the health and proper functioning of the body. However, when cleaning, bacteria good ones would be eliminated, compromising this balance. “This is very important. So when you start boosting that microbiome with baby wipes, what happens is you’re cleaning out the good bacteria and the balance becomes an issue,” Goldstein said.

The specialist also said that when the imbalance occurs, the person can suffer from skin rashes, fungal infections and irritation in the region. Goldstein also warns of the moisture generated by the scarf in the region, which can lead to irritation. “Moisture leads to the rotting of micro-regions of the tissues, a maceration of the skin and this causes a change in the bacteria, which leads to irritation”, he explains. According to the specialist, the warning signs include redness and discomfort in the region. According to Goldstein, people can experience sensations similar to fissures and hemorrhoids, while the problem is actually a buildup of bacteria and local irritation.