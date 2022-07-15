Car overturns after a fight between drivers; watch the video of the moment

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Car overturns after a fight between drivers; watch the video of the moment 3 Views

posted on 07/14/2022 16:45

It is possible to see in the video that the Mercedes Class B (silver car) and the Mercedes G-Wagon (green car) were already touching each other a few times, leaving the car damaged - (Credit: Reproduction/Youtube - Oxidized Souline)


It is possible to see in the video that the Mercedes Class B (silver car) and the Mercedes G-Wagon (green car) were already touching each other a few times, leaving the car damaged – (Credit: Reproduction/Youtube – Oxidized Souline)

A video shows the moment a driver causes another vehicle to roll over in Norway. The images were recorded inside a third car that accompanied the scene.

It is possible to see in the video that the Mercedes Class B (silver car) and the Mercedes G-Wagon (green car) were already touching each other a few times, leaving the car damaged.

However, the collisions with the cars continued to happen until the moment when one of the cars overturned.

See the scene:

At the end of the published video, a text explains that the chase and the rollover were motivated by an action by the passengers of the G-Wagon that would be anti-Islamic.

In another video, which was posted on Twitter, it is possible to see the beginning of the clash between the cars and that the passengers of the G-Wagon were burning copies of the Koran in an immigrant neighborhood.

The woman who was driving the B class and the second passenger in the vehicle were arrested by the police. According to local police, none of the passengers involved in the accident were seriously injured.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rito da SAF do Vasco is paralyzed by a court decision, which orders the opening of contracts with 777

He was too calm to be Vasco. This Thursday, the Court decided that Cruz-Maltino and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved