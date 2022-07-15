Car overturns after a fight between drivers; watch the video of the moment

posted on 07/14/2022 16:45
A video shows the moment a driver causes another vehicle to roll over in Norway. The images were recorded inside a third car that accompanied the scene.
It is possible to see in the video that the Mercedes Class B (silver car) and the Mercedes G-Wagon (green car) were already touching each other a few times, leaving the car damaged.
However, the collisions with the cars continued to happen until the moment when one of the cars overturned.
See the scene:
At the end of the published video, a text explains that the chase and the rollover were motivated by an action by the passengers of the G-Wagon that would be anti-Islamic.
In another video, which was posted on Twitter, it is possible to see the beginning of the clash between the cars and that the passengers of the G-Wagon were burning copies of the Koran in an immigrant neighborhood.
The woman who was driving the B class and the second passenger in the vehicle were arrested by the police. According to local police, none of the passengers involved in the accident were seriously injured.
police in #Norway two Muslim women who rammed the SUV of Islamophone Lars Thorsen minutes after he burnt a copy of the arrested #Quran in a Muslim-majoprity neighborhood of #Oslo.#Blasphemy #Abolishblasphemylaws pic.twitter.com/F6ThqXSmKR
— Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) July 10, 2022