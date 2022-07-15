Car overturns after a fight between drivers; watch the video of the moment

posted on 07/14/2022 16:45



A video shows the moment a driver causes another vehicle to roll over in Norway. The images were recorded inside a third car that accompanied the scene.

It is possible to see in the video that the Mercedes Class B (silver car) and the Mercedes G-Wagon (green car) were already touching each other a few times, leaving the car damaged.

However, the collisions with the cars continued to happen until the moment when one of the cars overturned.

See the scene:

At the end of the published video, a text explains that the chase and the rollover were motivated by an action by the passengers of the G-Wagon that would be anti-Islamic.

In another video, which was posted on Twitter, it is possible to see the beginning of the clash between the cars and that the passengers of the G-Wagon were burning copies of the Koran in an immigrant neighborhood.

The woman who was driving the B class and the second passenger in the vehicle were arrested by the police. According to local police, none of the passengers involved in the accident were seriously injured.