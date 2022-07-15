‘Cara e Courage’: Alfredo is on the brink of death and Pat collapses | come around

But the illustrator notices bleeding in the mouth, feels sick and the stuntwoman discovers that her husband has a tumor in his jaw.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) has a bleeding in the mouth and hides it from Pat (Paolla Oliveira) — Photo: TV Globo
Alfredo tries to mask the disease and, for that, takes medicine on his own. But he has a bleed and asks his mother-in-law, Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues), not to tell the woman anything.
As the truth always comes out, Pat discovers that her husband is not following the doctor’s orders, confiscates the medicine and they fight badly.
“If anything happens, it’s your responsibility. I don’t care,” she says, lip-smacking.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) is diagnosed with a tumor in his jaw — Photo: TV Globo
“Sometimes I think that, for you, it would be better if ‘something happened'”, he counters, letting it appear that he knows about the woman’s kiss on Moa (Marcelo Serrado).
They sleep apart and shaken.
The next morning, Pat tries to get back together with her husband and goes to wake him up.
“Alfredo. Forgive me? I said things yesterday that I didn’t mean to say”, she apologizes, who doesn’t see a reaction in her husband.
Pat is surprised that Alfredo is still sleeping and sees a bottle of sleeping pills and a bloodstain next to her husband’s mouth.
As Alfredo is rushed to the hospital, the stuntwoman grieves to her mother, feeling guilty.
Upon hearing the doctor’s diagnosis, the stuntwoman collapses.
