Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega discovers betrayal, separates and cries

The famous presenter of The square is ours of SBT, Carlos Alberto de Nobrega once again became one of the most talked about topics of the moment. Those who follow the veteran know that he always makes a point of sharing everything with his fans and now it was no different. However, the contractor Silvio Santos left his fans with their jaws dropped by talking about betrayal.

During the podcast ‘Cortes Mais than 8 Minutes’, by Rafinha Bastos, the communicator spoke about his relationship with Paulinho Gogó. The presenter gave details of their relationship. It all started when he was asked who made him laugh the most on television, so right away he replied that it was Paulinho.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega explained that his colleague was no longer satisfied with the channel. However, the presenter of A Praça É Nossa reported that the relationship with Moacyr was different. It’s just that he tried to rehire him, but with the demands made by the actor it was not possible, even with the money left by Paulinho’s departure.

However, Moacyr was a great friend of the SBT contractor and also a partner of Praça É Nossa. “I thought this money would go to the program, but I found out that it wasn’t. I managed to raise the salary of some people who earned poorly. What was left, I wanted to bring Moacyr Franco back and I wanted [Fábio]Rabin with me”, declared the famous. Because of that, he felt betrayed considering that the money was for the program itself.