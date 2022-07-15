cat touted as human rabies vector found, doctor says

The cat that would have infected a teenager with human rabies in the Federal District may have been found this Thursday (14/7). The information was confirmed to metropolises by the doctor who takes care of the boy and his family, Walter Gaia. However, the report found that the Department of Health is still going to do several tests to find out if the feline, in fact, has the disease.

According to Gaia, the feline, since it is alive, would not be the vector of human rabies. Generally, when these animals are infected, they die in about 10 days.

“In him being the terminal carrier of the virus, he will fatally get sick and die, within a maximum period of 7 days, with a three-day safety margin, completing 10 days. If after 10 days the animal survives, the case is already ruled out and the person goes on with life normally. The disappearance of the animal would have occurred from 8 to 9 June. There was no temporal plausibility because on this date something had to have happened to him. It couldn’t be alive”, said Gaia, who is the doctor, who is a sanitarian at the DF Health Department and works in the hospital nucleus of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Regional Hospital of Sobradinho.

According to the folder, the young man was injured by the feline on May 25. The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the DF, Fabiano dos Anjos, explains that, on June 15, the patient began to show symptoms and, five days later, sought care.

When the Health Department confirmed the human rabies infection, the director of Environmental Surveillance of the Federal District, Laurício Monteiro, stated that it had not been possible to locate the cat that scratched the young man. The family reported that, days before the patient’s admission, after getting into a fight with another cat, the animal disappeared.

“In the investigation, it was possible to gather information that, on the night of the 18th to the 19th (June), there was a cat fight. The 2 month old cat got involved in this fight and she disappeared. The cat is missing,” he commented at the time.

the path of infection

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the DF, Fabiano dos Anjos, explained the path of the infection since May 25, the date on which the boy was injured: “On June 22, the folder was notified about the case. A day later, we carried out a technical visit and met with the Ministry of Health. On June 24, the assessment and prophylaxis of people who had contact with the suspected animal was carried out,” he says.

On July 2, the secretariat sent the boy’s exams to the reference laboratory. Two days later, the result was positive. He was infected with rabies, variant 3, i.e. from bats.

