Ceni asks for reinforcements “urgently” and says that investor can help São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni hopes to have good news for his squad in the coming days. After advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in a victory against Palmeiras, São Paulo is still alive in all three competitions, and the coach hopes to receive a defender and a midfielder soon.

– Management is trying to see one or another player, I think even with investor money, because the club does not have the economic conditions for large investments. We need one or another piece, because there are players who only come back next year. It can’t take long, because arriving alive until the 18th… – said Ceni.

The coach even has two goals already defined in the market: a defender and a versatile midfielder.

– At the moment, with the absence of Arboleda, Miranda is playing consecutive games, the defense is perhaps the (priority) position. And one more player who has versatility, who can play in more than one position in midfield. We need it urgently,” he commented.

This week, São Paulo intensified the search for the versatile midfielder. The board sent a proposal to Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, from Argentina, and tries to negotiate a viable form of payment to the club.

Tricolor has adopted caution in the transfer window, seeking “market opportunities”, as the board often cites. In this way, São Paulo hired Marcos Guilherme last month. He was freed after terminating with Internacional.

In the case of Galoppo, however, the situation is more complicated as he is a promise of Argentine football. (see his goals below). The midfielder is 23 years old, and Banfield wants a financial return to trade the player.

The defender intended by Ceni must also be a gringo. In recent weeks, the club has mapped some South American athletes.

Qualifying in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil makes São Paulo have more cash on hand, which can facilitate certain agreements. Tricolor is still close to making money from the sales of Gabriel Sara and Rigoni, in addition to waiting for a possible sale of Antony in European football.

