Central Bank Index points to a 0.11% drop in the economy in May | Economy

The Central Bank reported this Thursday (12) that the level of economic activity in Brazil, measured by the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), fell by 0.11% in May this year compared to the previous month.

The percentage was calculated after seasonal adjustment, a kind of “offset” to compare different periods.

It was the second consecutive month of decline in the index that measures economic activity. In April, the fall was 0.64%, data revised this Wednesday by the Central Bank.

The Index of Economic Activity is known as a “preview of GDP”. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) is responsible for publishing the official GDP result, but every quarter, and not monthly, as is the case with the IBC-Br. There are also differences in the calculation methodology (learn more at the end of this report).

Brazil has the 4th highest unemployment rate and 5th highest inflation in South America

Also according to the Central Bank, Brazilian economic activity grew 3.74% in May compared to the same month in 2021.

In the accumulated this year, the economy, according to the IBC-BR, advanced 2.08%. In 12 months, the high recorded is 2.66%. Data are not seasonally adjusted.

The Central Bank’s IBC-Br is an indicator created to try to anticipate the GDP, but the results did not always show proximity to the official data released by the IBGE.

The calculation is a little different – ​​the BC indicator incorporates estimates for agriculture, industry and the service sector, in addition to taxes, but does not consider the demand side (incorporated in the IBGE GDP calculation)