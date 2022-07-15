Chamber approves Relevance PEC to limit resources in STJ

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (13/7), in two voting rounds, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution 39/21, which limits the resources to be analyzed by the Superior Court of Justice, establishing the obligation of the appellant demonstrate the relevance of the infraconstitutional federal law issues discussed in the case. The PEC will proceed to promulgation.

The proposal allows the appeal to be rejected through the vote of 2/3 of the members of the competent body to judge it (class or full).

The text, however, sets out cases in which there is already a presumption of relevance: criminal actions, administrative improbity and with a value of more than 500 minimum wages.

There will also be a presumption of relevance in actions that may generate ineligibility, in situations in which the appealed judgment contradicts the prevailing jurisprudence of the STJ, in addition to others provided for by law.

Currently, the Constitution allows appeal to the STJ, in the form of this special appeal, in several situations.

The PEC was approved by the Chamber in 2017 (under number 209/12) and sent to the Senate. There it underwent modifications and returned for a new analysis by the deputies. Among the changes are exactly the listed cases of relevance.

For the president of the Superior Court of Justice, Minister Humberto Martins, the vote concludes years of efforts to optimize the performance of the Citizenship Court, allowing the court to focus on its constitutional mission of standardizing the interpretation of federal legislation.

celerity

The proposal received a favorable opinion from the rapporteur in the special committee, deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF). She stated that the creation of a relevance filter for the analysis of special appeals by the STJ will unburden the court’s agenda. “Today, each STJ minister receives 10,000 new cases a year,” she said.

Bia Kicis highlighted that the purpose of the proposal is to speed up the resolution of judicial issues, stopping the perpetuation of appeals. At the same time, she recalled that the text was negotiated with the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) to ensure that some actions are considered relevant by their nature, as in the case of criminal actions.

According to data presented by the rapporteur, the STJ judged 3,711 cases in 1989, the first year of its operation. Ten years later, in 1999, this annual figure reached 128,042, reaching 560,405 cases in 2021 alone.

There were 856 special appeals in 1989, reaching 100,665 in 2018. Last year, there were 72,311 special appeals judged by the Superior Court of Justice.

Update

From the publication of the constitutional amendment, the authors of appeals will be able to update the value of the case and, if it exceeds 500 minimum wages (R$ 606 thousand currently), the appeal may be considered relevant.

Next steps

Humberto Martins highlighted the tireless performance of Minister Mauro Campbell Marques, coordinator of legislative affairs of the STJ, in the processing of the matter. In the same vein, Martins thanked the House Speaker, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) for his commitment to processing and putting the proposal to a vote before the recess and before the beginning of the electoral period in Brazil.

The minister also recalled the efforts of others involved in the approval of the PEC – such as deputy Bia Kicis, who produced the report, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, for the approval in two rounds of the PEC at the end of last year and, mainly, the former presidents of the STJ, in the preparation and monitoring of the long process of the PEC until it became a reality: ministers Felix Fischer, Francisco Falcão, Laurita Vaz and João Otávio de Noronha.

“Now, we have concluded an important step to significantly set the STJ’s actions on course, rescuing its constitutional mission. It is a very important day for the STJ, for Justice and for Brazil. Our gratitude to all, without distinction “, evaluated Martins.

According to the minister, the next step is to coordinate efforts to prepare a draft law regulating the functioning of the newly created admissibility filter. With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency and the STJ press office.