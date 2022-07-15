Cheaper gas and energy could generate deflation in July and August

Analysts from the economic sector are revising the calculations to arrive at this year’s inflation estimates. The reason is related to the recent laws passed that reduced taxes on items now considered essential, such as fuels and the electricity.

In this sense, the rule that limits the application of ICMS on fuels, electricity, in the telecommunications and public transport sector, as well as discounts on the electricity bill determined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), will weigh in the calculations. the return of PIS/Cofins charged to more consumers.

Possibility of deflation

With the reduction in taxes, economists believe that the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) deflation between the months of July and August.

Experts show that the country has not had an inflationary drop since 2020, when the economy was shaken with the beginning of the pandemic. On the other hand, despite the forecasts, analysts believe that the relief in the rise in prices should be in the short term.

Prices are expected to rise in 2023

The chief economist at AZ Quest Investimentos, Alexandre Manoel, explains that the decision of the National Congress and the government to reduce taxes on items considered essential was brought forward by electoral issues. The forecast was to reduce prices only in 2024.

Manoel says that the decision to zero PIS/Cofins, as well as Cide, will only be valid until December 31st. In practice, this will make fuel prices rise again from next year.

In addition, even if gasoline and energy become cheaper in the short term, the rise in prices will be widespread, which will make it continue to weigh heavily on Brazilians’ pockets.

“Inflation remains a very worrying event, with pressured cores. And fiscal policy is not contributing in the short term to this slowdown”, said the economist. According to him, the inflation forecast by the IPCA will be 7.4% in 2022.