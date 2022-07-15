Check out requirements of Vera Fischer and cast for dressing room at Teatro Carlos Gomes

Traditional delicacies from Blumenau, fine canapés and various drinks are among the delights offered in the dressing room of the play Quando Eu For Mãe Quero Amar Deste Jeito, in which Vera Fischer participates, at Teatro Carlos Gomes. The execution was carried out by the Institute of Gastronomy of the Americas, the IGA.

After 4h30 in a van coming from Florianópolis, the group arrived in Blumenau this Thursday, 14th, for the presentations in the city. As tickets sold out quickly in the city, a new session opened shortly after the first.

The blumenauense will perform at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm at the Carlos Gomes Theater and the space is ready to receive her. I was in the dressing room, where we worked with the decoration with pieces from Copa&Cia and OJ Eventos.

The team’s requirements were more basic. Snacks, subway sandwich, sweets, fruit, coffee and tea. The specifics came in the drinks: 24 still waters, 6 carbonated waters, 12 regular cokes, 6 zero, 12 regular guaranas and 6 diets, 1 coconut water, 2 whole orange juice.

However, to deliver a refined table for the artists, the IGA produced a cocktail of fine snacks, two plates of cold cuts and breadsticks for the cast to consume with blumenau sausage pâté and red fruit jam.

Two baguette-style sandwiches have been cut for them to enjoy. In the snacks, there are minis I’m going to the wind, pies, quiches and brownies. In addition to two banana cakes with farofa and two English cakes.

