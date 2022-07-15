Check the results of Lotofácil 2572 and Timemania 1808 this Thursday (14/7)

posted on 07/14/2022 20:01 / updated on 07/14/2022 20:42



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Thursday night (7/14), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5897 contests; Lotofácil’s 2572; the 2391 of the Dupla Seine; the 1808 of Timemania and the 629 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





















Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 9.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09-12-21-57-62.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn:16-19-34-38-42-47 in the first draw; 11-24-27-28-32-33 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 156 thousand.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150, the Lucky Day had the following result: 07-09-10-21-24-25-28. Lucky month is January.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 51 million, presented the following result: 34-44-56-59-67-70-77. The heart team is the athleticfrom Paraná.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-05-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-21-23-24.

