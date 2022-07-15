Chelsea rules out chance to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, focuses on Tuchel requests

CR7 has a contract for another year with United, but wants to play in the Champions Leaguetournament for which the club did not qualify

O Chelsea gave up trying to hire Cristiano Ronaldoof Manchester United. According to the ESPNthe club does not intend to make proposals to count on Portuguese in the next season.

THE ESPN reported on July 4 that the 37-year-old star would be open to moving to Stamford Bridgeafter revealing his desire to leave United for not liking the Club apathy in the transfer market. He also wants to play Champions Leaguefor which United did not even qualify.

CR7 manager Jorge Mendes met with Chelsea president Todd Boehly, who had been talking in parallel since then. about the possibility with Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has great admiration for Cristiano, but prefer to look for other options to strengthen your attack.

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling for £50m on Wednesday (13), and assess what will be the next step after lose the dispute with Barcelona for the signing of Raphinha, from Leeds United.

The focus is now on strengthening the defensive sector – the club has advanced negotiations with the defender Kalidou Koulibalyof napoliand also negotiates with Nathan Akeof Manchester City. Presnel Kimpembe, from PSGis another possible target.

THE ESPN had already reported last month that Tuchel had encouraged Chelsea to try to hire Robert Lewandowski if a deal was possible. O Bayern Munchen remains reluctant to release the player, who, in turn, prefers to go to the barcelona.

United remain firm in the position that Cristiano Ronaldo not available on the market. Erik ten Hag, the club’s new coach, says that the Portuguese ace is part of his plans for the next season, and the options of clubs that Cristiano could play for are getting smaller and smaller.

Before Chelsea, PSG has disassociated itself from any speculation that he would make a proposal to have Cristiano Ronaldo.