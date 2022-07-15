Childhood magic reminds Isadora of David in ‘Beyond Illusion’; understand | come around

At the train station, the two will face each other.

“I couldn’t let you go without saying goodbye. I wish you to be very happy”, she says.

“Oh, Dorinha, do you really think I’ll be able to be happy one day in my life without you?”, he asks.

Isadora will then say that her life will also be miserable without him, and ask for a souvenir of him to keep.

“The only thing I ask of you is a happy memory of our last meeting. Hug me?”

David will give you a sad smile and hug Isadora. Both will cry a lot. Afterwards, he will pick up some carnival confetti that will be on the floor and repeat the magic he did for her when she was just a child.

“I will leave you a happy memory. I learned this trick many years ago and only performed it once, to a very special person like you. Blow very hard”, he will ask.

At this moment, Isadora will have a surprising reaction. She will go back to the day he turned confetti into butterflies and, in shock, will scream:

“My God! I remembered! Is that you! David!”

What will Dorinha do with this information?! Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!

