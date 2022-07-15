“Children must not be abandoned”; Cynthia Benini breaks the silence after the arrest of her ex-husband, André Gonçalves

The journalist Cynthia Benini and the actor André Gonçalves they ended their relationship in 2007, and since then the communicator has faced a saga for her ex-husband to pay the child support for her daughter, who is now 18 years old. For not regularizing the amount, André was arrested on July 7 and spent the night in confinement.

This Thursday (14), Cynthia gave an interview to universe and declared that to this day he is still facing the lawsuit because of his daughter, since they are the young woman’s rights. I fight for my daughter’s rights and indirectly, given the public exposure of the case, for the rights of many other women and children who are experiencing the torment of financial and emotional hardship,” she confessed.

According to the conversation, Cynthia said that André has refused to comply with the alimony since 2007 and that the amount has been accumulated for 15 years. Gonçalves’ defense alleges that the actor does not have the financial funds to pay off the debt.“Children should not be abandoned, even in the face of any difficulty. If abandoning animals is a crime, imagine children,” he said.

“In my opinion, a good negotiation should have taken place when he received the contractual termination of the TV Globo, with all the children’s pending payments, through savings deposits, or something similar. It didn’t have to be all his money, but a part of it. I believe he should have called the mothers to talk, explain that he wouldn’t know what it would be like from now on and, thinking about their future, he would be preventing himself. They would all accept it,” he said.