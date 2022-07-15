China expels US ship, accuses US of violating agreement

The Chinese government accused this Wednesday (13.Jul.2022) of “violate” its sovereignty and jeopardize the security of the Asian country after a US ship with missiles passed near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

The Chinese claim control of the maritime region due to its importance for trade, with an annual turnover of US$ 3 trillion. In addition to China, Vietnam and Taiwan charge domains in the region.

A ruling by an international court invalidated China’s claim to sovereignty over the sea. According to the news agency Reutersthe People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said it did not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, in addition to accusing the United States of “deliberately causing tensions”.

According to the Chinese military, the ship was removed. “The PLA Southern Theater Command organized the sea and air forces to follow, monitor, warn and deflect the ship”he told the agency.

In a statement posted on its website, the US 7th Fleet stated that the destroyer USS Benfold has the right to sail in the region based on international law. The US Navy says the Chinese government’s claim is “illegal”.

“Illegal and comprehensive maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to freedom of the seas, including freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded trade, and freedom of economic opportunity for the coastal nations of the South China Sea.”says the text.