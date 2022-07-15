China’s GDP Decelerates Strongly in Q2 Amid Global Risks | Economy

China’s economic growth lost strength sharply in the 2nd quarter, with the strong impact of the widespread lockdowns against Covid-19 on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – in an increasingly bleak global scenario.

The Chinese economy grew by just 0.4% between April and June compared to the previous year, according to official data released this Friday (15). That was the worst performance for the world’s second-largest economy since the data series began in 1992 – surpassing only the 6.9% drop in the first quarter of 2020, when there was the initial shock of Covid.

Friday’s data raises fears of a global recession as central banks raise interest rates in countries around the world in a bid to curb inflation. This move increases the difficulties for consumers and companies to obtain credit and face the challenges of the Ukraine war and the problems in the supply chains.

The rise in GDP for the quarter was also below expectations of a 1.0% advance in a Reuters poll and marked a sharp slowdown from the 4.8% growth in the first quarter.

In the quarterly comparison, GDP fell 2.6% in the second quarter compared to the previous period, against expectations of a decline of 1.5% and a revised increase of 1.4% in the previous quarter. In the first half of the year, GDP grew by 2.5% in relation to the previous year.

“China’s economy has been on the verge of falling into stagflation, although the worst is over in the May-June period. One can rule out the possibility of a recession, or two straight quarters of contraction,” said Toru Nishihama, an economist. head of the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“Given the weak growth, the government of China is likely to implement economic stimulus measures from now on to reverse the weak performance, but the obstacles are big for the People’s Bank of China to further lower interest rates, a as it would fuel inflation that has been kept relatively low at the moment.”

Restrictions against Covid

In March and April, total or partial lockdowns were adopted in major centers across the country, including the commercial capital Shanghai, which saw an annual contraction of 13.7% of GDP in the second quarter. Production in the capital Beijing declined by 2.9% from the same quarter a year earlier.

While many of those restrictions have since been lifted, and the June data show signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a quick economic recovery. China is sticking to its tough Covid zero policy amid new outbreaks, the country’s housing market is in a deep recession and the global outlook is worsening.