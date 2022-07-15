City Hall says that funds for the construction of the Poços Cancer Hospital are 100% guaranteed – ONDA POÇOS

Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas, published on June 27, the Price Quotation Notice for the contracting of services for the construction of the structural area of ​​the Cancer Hospital – CETAS (Advanced Health Care Center – Oncology and Nephrology) . This public notice provided for only a first stage of construction, about 30% of the work.

Now, with the guarantee of 100% of resources, already in account and destined for this construction in the municipality, the public notice will be suspended for the inclusion of more projects, for the publication of a new notice, which will be published in the coming days with details for the complete execution of the work, from the structural design procedures to the finishing of the building.

As soon as the new Public Notice is published, interested companies will be able to make their proposals for this Price Quotation under the contract execution regime by Global Price and curriculum of works, type lowest price.

The City Hall, through the Municipal Works Department, will be responsible for monitoring the work, inspection and application of resources.

