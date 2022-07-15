classifieds, awards and how the draw will be

With the classifications of São Paulo and América-MG, the Copa do Brasil already knows the eight teams guaranteed for the quarterfinals. The clashes for the next phase of the knockout stage will be defined next Tuesday (19), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), in a draw held at the CBF headquarters, located in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

Athletico-PR, Fluminense, Atlético-GO, Fortaleza, Corinthians, Flamengo, São Paulo and América-MG are the live teams in the dispute for the title of the national competition.

After facing the round of 16 full of classics, the teams await the draw next Tuesday to meet their respective opponents in the quarterfinals.

The eight teams remaining in the competition will not be split into pots and therefore can face each other without any restrictions.

Field orders are also defined by drawing, which will be broadcast by Sportv and official CBF channels.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for July 27 and 28. Returns should take place between August 17th and 18th.

And the prize?

In addition to the classification party, the eight clubs have one more reason to celebrate. That’s because, according to the competition’s regulations in 2022, each team that passes the round of 16 will pocket another R$ 3.9 million.

And the amount only increases as the competition progresses. The semifinalists will receive R$ 8 million. The runner-up takes R$25 million and the champion, R$60 million.

See the qualifiers for the quarter finals: