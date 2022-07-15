Co-creator of the character says that Kamala was originally going to be a mutant in the comics

Kamala became an Inhuman, but that wasn’t always the plan!

THE Ms. Marvel became a big hit in the comics, being one of Marvel’s most popular young heroines. Now, the character has also arrived in the MCU starring in her own series, which brought what appears to be a major twist in its final episode. But, according to one of Kamala Khan’s creators, Sana Amanatthis change is more of a return to the original plans that existed for the character.

In an interview with the magazine empireAmanat spoke about the apparent revelation that Kamala will be a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In her speech, she revealed that prior to the character’s debut, this was part of the plans they had for her in the comics, saying:

“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” The co-creator said, referring to the idea of ​​connecting Kamala’s story to mutants. “There’s something really important that people don’t know — when we were thinking about Kamala’s character back there, back there in 2012, 2013, when [G.] willow [Wilson] and I were coming up with the idea, we originally wanted to make her a mutant. That was the whole intention, to be able to do that.”

Continuing, Amanat spoke about the series, avoiding claiming that Kamala is in fact a mutant in its live-action adaptation:

“Is she a mutant, question mark?” The co-creator said. “I don’t know. I don’t know, people! All I know is that we use the word ‘mutation’, and that’s all I can say.” Continuing, she comments: “I will say, I think it opens the door to a lot of great stories, obviously, as a big fan of, hm… of the word ‘mutation’,” Amanat joked. “I’m really happy about it.”

The scene where the word “mutation” is used has a direct reference to mutants, as it is possible to hear a snippet of the opening song of the 90’s X-Men animation in the background. Still, Amanat does not comment on the moment as a confirmation, although the change was possibly positive for the creators, as this was their original idea. Others involved with the series, such as the protagonist’s interpreter, Iman Vellanipreviously spoke about the reveal, stating more directly that Kamala is a mutant in the MCU.

Ms. Marvel is available on Disney+. Kamala will return in the marvels alongside Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau, and the feature debut in July 28, 2023.

