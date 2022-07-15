Coffee in the eye of the hurricane: Fundamentals get thin with risk aversion and…

Crash in Brazil is still worrying, but migration to the dollar can keep prices at these levels, assess analysts

“Coffee in the eye of the hurricane”, as the analysts define it after the Arabica coffee futures market returned to trading below 200 cents/lbp in this Thursday’s trading session (14) on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US).

The uncertainties with Brazilian production, the climatic problems faced in other producing origins and the demand within normality, were left aside in the face of a global recession and prices registered more than a thousand points of fall.

Around 12:55 pm (Brasília time), September/22 had a fall of 1055 points, worth 196.80 cents/lbp, December/22 had a devaluation of 1075 points, worth 193.95 cents/lbp, March/23 had a fall of 1025 points, worth 191.80 cents/lbp and May/23 had a devaluation of 955 points, worth 190.85 cents/lbp.

The day is being marked by a new generalized decline in commodities, not only agricultural and financial markets are feeling the impacts of a possible global economic recession. The fear of a recession also affects the United States and concerns go beyond the energy crisis in Europe.

Market analyst Cláudio Castello Branco Ribeiro Filho, from Expocaccer, says that the downward movement was already expected by the sector, but was anticipated in the face of the chaotic scenario worldwide.

“The United States announced yesterday inflation of 9.1%, interest rises and the fear of a recession with unemployment and agents all end up migrating to the dollar, coffee is being liquidated by the funds”, he says.

The macro scenario weighs much more on prices, despite so many uncertainties with the Brazilian crop, the country being the largest producer and exporter of coffee in the world. “The macro scenario is much heavier. The funds are speculative, bring some liquidity to the market. In recent weeks there have been more than two thousand points of decline and everything remains very uncertain”, he says.

Fernando Maximiliano, an analyst at StoneX Brazil, also attributed today’s declines to global financial problems. “High inflation (in the United States) generates a series of issues. At the same time, there is concern about the economic recession, because the Fed, until then, had the perspective of making corrections without sacrificing the economy in itself. risk, dollar index is at all-time highs and in addition you see the dollar rising against the real as well. No news in terms of fundamentals”, he adds.

The coffee market broke an important technical level this Thursday. And according to analysts, with the scenario so nebulous it is difficult to draw a line of what should happen in the coming days. The market, which used to be very firm with the Brazilian crash, is aimless and blocked, with the producer out of the negotiations.

Speaking of fundamentals, the weather can maintain sharp volatility if a cold front with frost potential is forecast, for example. The models, however, for the coming weeks do not indicate a forecast of intense cold.

For Haroldo Bonfá, an analyst at Pharos Consultoria, in addition to external factors, the market needs to know with maturity the size of the Brazilian crop. For him, with investors migrating to the dollar, a sharper recovery in prices would only be possible in the long term.

“The market needs to know this. Investors are migrating to have more security, but if you look at it from the perspective of specialty coffee, it could be a window of opportunity for Brazil because the difference with Colombia is smaller at the moment,” he adds.