Collector Gilberto Chateaubriand dies at 97

The collector Gilberto Chateaubriandwhose collection includes more than 8 thousand works of art behind the Museum of Modern Art, Rio’s MAM, died this Thursday, 14, at the age of 97 from natural causes. He was on his farm, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, and leaves an only child, Carlos Alberto Gouvêa Chateaubriand.

Born in Paris in 1925, Gilberto was the son of the communications entrepreneur Assis Chateaubriand (1892-1968) who, between the 1920s and 1940s, created the first great communication empire in the country, in addition to exerting strong political influence in all spheres of government. He started his collection in 1953, at the age of 28, with the canvas Itapuã landscapein Jose Pancetti. Over the years, he has been putting together small collections within his own collection. After Pancetti, Carlos Scliar he was the second artist that the collector always followed.

Gilberto Chateaubriand I only found out that I was the son of Assis when I was 13 years old. It took another four years to be legally recognized. A conflicted relationship began then, which ended up breaking up in 1961. From then on, accusations began, on both sides.

As a collector, he assembled an exemplary collection, with around 8,000 works, in which great moments of national art are represented. At the same time, he became a kind of Brazilian arts ambassador. Aware that a cultural heritage of this dimension cannot be restricted to four walls, in 1993 he lent it to the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio, impressively enhancing its reach. This fact did not in any way reduce his desire to continue looking for the works that are defining the direction of Brazilian art.

For Chateaubriand, collecting works of art was a form of patronage. “This is because it necessarily involves a personal relationship with the work of art. There are no ‘impersonal’ patrons in the same way as there are impersonal investors. It’s something you know is fundamental to society, or you’re better off putting it aside.” Estadão in 2001.